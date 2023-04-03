Natchez pastry chef finds herself in bottom two of Spring Baking Championship Monday

Published 8:50 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson, front row far right, is one of the 12 contestants on the Food Networks' Spring Baking Championship. The first episode airs Monday, March 6. (Photo courtesy Food Network)

NATCHEZ — The competition proved difficult Monday on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.

In the fifth episode of the season, Natchez pastry chef Molly Manning Robertson found herself in the bottom two after the elimination round. Yet, judges sent home baker Jessica Quiet of Stowe, Vermont.

Seven contestants remain and Robertson will compete again April 10 in her quest to become the ninth season Spring Baking Champion and bring home the $25,000 grand prize.

