A CREATIVE NATURE: Concordia native joins Lake Charles museum as artist-in-residency Published 11:24 am Monday, April 3, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Artist Chuck Morgue has been chosen as one of three artists for the inaugural year of Residency at The Museum, sponsored by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Morgue, born in Ferriday as Charles Metcalf Jr., graduated from Monterey High School in 1998, spent several years living in Natchez, and now resides in Sulphur.

He is a self-taught artist who blends Expressionism and Pop Art to highlight subjects ranging from mental health to pop culture and social commentary. His art has previously been shown in solo and group exhibitions throughout Louisiana. For him, art and creativity have been a huge part of his life since early childhood.

“Creativity is first nature to me,” Morgue said. “Expressing my thoughts and feelings through art is the only way to avoid spontaneously combusting. I hope my work connects with others in a visceral way, fostering understanding and empathy. This opportunity will help me focus everything I have into each new work. I have always felt like an outsider, and there is a certain pride that comes with that, but I would like to come inside for a while. I’ll bring snacks.”

Morgue, along with fellow resident artists Camille Vizena and Robbie Austin, will work on personal creative projects from a museum-funded studio space, while engaging with the public and other art professionals to help foster more art and creativity within the community.

The studio, located in the historic Charleston Hotel in downtown Lake Charles, will be open from April 1 through the end of the year. More information can be found at his personal website nautilhaus.com and the museum’s website imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.