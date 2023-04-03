Cathedral’s bats continue to struggle in home loss to St. Joe Madison Published 11:04 am Monday, April 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Junior pitcher Vince Glorioso held a good-hitting Cathedral High School team to just one run on five hits and struck out nine batters as the St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison defeated the Green Wave 5-1 last Friday afternoon at Chester Willis Field.

The win completed a three-game series sweep for St. Joe Madison and kept the Bruins undefeated in MAIS District 3-5A. The loss dropped the Cathedral Green Wave down to 2-4 in district play and they need to get back on the winning track in a hurry if they are to make the postseason.

“We came out pretty much dead. We didn’t have the energy we needed,” a frustrated Cathedral head coach Andrew Beesley said last Monday morning. “The bats have been kind of dead the last couple of games. We’re in a bit of a lull and we have to get out of it.”

After a scoreless first inning, the Bruins took the lead for good after plating two runs in the top of the second inning. They added another two runs in the top of the third inning to go up 4-0.

And that was really all the run support Glorioso needed as he kept Cathedral’s batters pretty quiet for the most part. He didn’t give up his only run until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jackson Navarro provided most of the offense for the Green Wave as he went 2-for-3 with a double.

St. Joe Madison (15-5, 6-0) scored its final run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Makrario Brooks and Jennings Kimbrell each went 2-for-4 to lead the Bruins at the plate.

When asked if the Bruins are now the team to beat in District 3-5A, Beesley said, “It’s looking that way as of now. They’re 6-0 in our district right now.”

Cathedral (13-4, 2-4) traveled to Raymond to take on Central Hinds Academy on Monday with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. The Green Wave then hosts the Cougars for a varsity doubleheader at Chester Wills Field on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Beesley said there are several things he would like his team to be better at the rest of the season.

“The way they go about the game. Play with a little more passion and heart. Have a little more fight in them,” he said.