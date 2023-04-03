Copiah Academy rolls past ACCS to stay undefeated in MAIS District 3-5A Published 11:12 am Monday, April 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels lost to the Copiah Academy Colonels 22-5 in six innings last Friday afternoon in an MAIS District 3-5A match-up between two teams going in completely opposite directions.

Sean Kerry Cothern had the big hit of the game for ACCS with a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. And while that hit kept the Rebels in the game for much of the first four innings, Copiah Academy pulled away in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.

Gunner McKee had the key hit for the Colonels with a three-run home run of his own in the top of the fifth inning. That highlighted a seven-run barrage in that frame and then they scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth.

Tanner Hollingworth was the winning pitcher for Copiah Academy (20-3, 6-0) while Connor Aplin was charged with the loss for the Rebels.

ACCs (8-8, 1-5) played at St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison on both Monday and Tuesday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m. both days. The Rebels then play host to the Bruins on Wednesday with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.