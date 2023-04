Deborah Ann Bishop Published 11:30 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Nov. 20, 1960 – April 2, 2023

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Deborah Ann Bishop, 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Glenburney Nursing Home, will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Blue Hill, MS at 11 a.m. on April 4, 2023, with Bro. Glen Harrigal officiating.