Edward Wayne Tarver Sr. Published 11:36 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Nov. 19, 1944 – March 31, 2023

Funeral services for Edward Wayne Tarver, Sr., 78, of Ferriday, LA, who passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at his home with his loved ones, were held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday, LA, on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. with Bro. James King and Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Interment followed at Cypress Grove Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.