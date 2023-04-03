Ferriday police chief: Two arrests made in Sunday afternoon killing in broad daylight Published 3:55 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Ferriday police responded to shots fired in broad daylight Sunday and found a man deceased with gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

At approximately noon Sunday, Grant Dunbar, 24, was found dead at a residence in the area of Fifth Street and Georgia Avenue in Ferriday, said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King.

Two suspects have been arrested and each charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. No one has been arrested for the shooting itself yet, King said, adding more arrests are forthcoming.

Those arrested include Dantreze Scott, 24, and Deandra Griggs, who will be 23 in April.

“We’re still trying to piece together all of the details as to what transpired,” King said. “We do have a suspect in mind. We believe there had been some type of verbal altercation from maybe an ongoing dispute. … We expect more arrests to be made in relation to this case.

“Every murder is a senseless murder and this one certainly fits those criteria. I hate it for him and his family. We do feel this is isolated to those individuals and we don’t feel the community is in any danger at this point.”

King thanked Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and its deputies who worked jointly with Ferriday Police in this investigation, he said.

“Their assistance was invaluable and their response in working this case with us,” he said. “We worked into the night last night. … That continues today, and even now.”

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.