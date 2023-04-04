Bettie Jane Brixey Published 10:18 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

July 6, 1939 – April 1, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Mrs. Bettie Jane Brixey, 83, of Ridgecrest, LA were held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the West Lake Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA. Burial followed at the Rogers Cemetery in the Dunbarton Community in Ferriday, LA. Bro. Larry Wagner officiated. Visitation was held Tuesday morning at the church under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. Brixey, daughter of Jess and Eva Scott Jones, was born in Mirianana, Arkansas, and died at her residence.

She is survived by her two sons, Randy Brixey of Ridgecrest and Billy Brixey and his wife, Cassandra of Vidalia, LA; twelve grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe Brixey, three brothers, three sisters. Also, two grandchildren, BJ Brixey and James Edward Brixey.

