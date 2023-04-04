COMMUNITY BLESSINGS: Local nonprofit hosts free baby shower for all Published 6:07 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez non-profit Black Mustard Seed in conjunction with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a baby shower for the whole community on Saturday, March 25, at the Adams County Safe Room. New and expecting mothers were gifted with diapers and wipes, baby clothing and maternity gear, car seats and many other items as well as incontinence and period products.

The organization also hosted other community and health organizations to share information and free items, including Good Health Wins National Council of Negro Women Inc.; Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center; Prime Health & Wellness; and the Tobacco Free Coalition of Adams, Jefferson and Franklin Counties, and more.