COMMUNITY BLESSINGS: Local nonprofit hosts free baby shower for all
Published 6:07 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023
1 of 10
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
From left, Jacqueline Posey and Chakattria Johnson introduce guests at Saturday’s community baby shower. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Cinda and Derrick Perryman of Prime Health and Wellness give out diapers, wipes and period products at Saturday’s shower. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Markita Bradley receives free items to support her new baby, 2-month-old Taneya Blanton. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Junior Cadet Academy volunteer during Saturday’s baby shower. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The Natchez non-profit Black Mustard Seed in conjunction with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a baby shower for the whole community on Saturday, March 25, at the Adams County Safe Room. New and expecting mothers were gifted with diapers and wipes, baby clothing and maternity gear, car seats and many other items as well as incontinence and period products.
The organization also hosted other community and health organizations to share information and free items, including Good Health Wins National Council of Negro Women Inc.; Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center; Prime Health & Wellness; and the Tobacco Free Coalition of Adams, Jefferson and Franklin Counties, and more.