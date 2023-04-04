FIRE CHIEF: Routine city fire hydrant testing may affect water flow Published 10:59 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Beginning Monday, April 10, Natchez Fire Department will work collaboratively with Natchez Waterworks to perform routine fire hydrant tests throughout the city, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said.

The testing is only done once every five years or as needed and helps to prepare officers for emergencies, he added.

“Different fire hydrants have different pressures and they are color-coded,” he said. “We will be doing flow testing to make sure they are working and to let us know if they need to have their color code changed. It’s great for helping our officers identify where our hydrants are. A low-pressure hydrant may not work for some situations and there could be a higher-pressure one close by.”

Arrington said the testing, which could last a week or maybe two, may also affect residents.

Arrington said NFD is working closely alongside Natchez Waterworks to help ensure that the effects on the town’s water system are minimized.

“The water pressure may fluctuate slightly and, from time to time, you may get discoloring,” he said. “Having waterworks working right there with us allows us to minimize the effect it could have.”