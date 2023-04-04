HERE COMES PETER COTTON TAIL: Easter comes early for Natchez in free eggs, ham giveaway Published 7:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

1 of 8

NATCHEZ — The Easter Bunny came early this year, or rather an individual with a heart to bless her community.

One hundred free hams and cartons of eggs were placed in the hands of Natchez residents during a handout at the Natchez Police Department on Saturday, March 25.

The giveaway was sponsored by Dr. Marie H. Davis, formerly of Natchez.

Email newsletter signup

Davis is retired and lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, but has returned on pre-holiday occasions to bless her hometown community.

For Christmas and Thanksgiving, she sponsored turkeys to be handed out. Only one free bird is given per car. Cars started lining up outside the Natchez Police Department early Saturday for the 2 p.m. giveaway. Within 30 minutes, they were gone.