HERE COMES PETER COTTON TAIL: Easter comes early for Natchez in free eggs, ham giveaway
Published 7:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Volunteers help pass out free hams and cartons of eggs to families receiving them in a drive-thru fashion. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Police Chief Cal Green and Marie H. Davis host a free ham and eggs giveaway on Saturday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington hands out a free ham and carton of eggs. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Police Chief Cal Green hands a carton of eggs to a recipient in Saturday’s drive-through giveaway. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Cars started lining up outside the Natchez Police Department early Saturday for the 2 p.m. giveaway. Within 30 minutes, they were gone. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The Easter Bunny came early this year, or rather an individual with a heart to bless her community.
One hundred free hams and cartons of eggs were placed in the hands of Natchez residents during a handout at the Natchez Police Department on Saturday, March 25.
The giveaway was sponsored by Dr. Marie H. Davis, formerly of Natchez.
Davis is retired and lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, but has returned on pre-holiday occasions to bless her hometown community.
For Christmas and Thanksgiving, she sponsored turkeys to be handed out. Only one free bird is given per car. Cars started lining up outside the Natchez Police Department early Saturday for the 2 p.m. giveaway. Within 30 minutes, they were gone.