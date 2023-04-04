Man found deceased from unknown causes at Vidalia body shop Published 8:29 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A man was found deceased recently at a body shop in Vidalia.

Tommy Joe Kennon, 36, died of unknown causes, according to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause.

CPSO received a call at approximately 2 p.m. Friday from the owner of a local body shop at 5400 US 84 in Vidalia, authorities said.

There, Kennon’s body was found inside a car. There is no information on how long the remains have been on the property.

Kennon had been reported as last seen alive on March 24, authorities said.