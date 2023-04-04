Margaret Lawson Published 10:16 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

July 30, 1929 – April 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Margaret Lawson, 93, of Natchez who died Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Margaret graduated from Natchez High School. She worked as a court reporter until she retired and then she owned and operated an online court reporting school. She was a free spirit and had a deep passion for animals.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Barker and Volney Barker, and one brother, Volney Barker, Jr.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.