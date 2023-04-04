Marilyn Player Grantier and Ernest W. Grantier, Jr. Published 10:15 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Marilyn Player Grantier

March 8, 1950 – Nov. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Marilyn Player Grantier passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 25, 2022.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Jacquelyn P. Player; her spouse, Kenneth Mitchell, of Texarkana, TX; her erstwhile husband, Ernest W. Grantier, of College Station, TX, and her older sister, Dianne P. Hufford.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Dianne Grantier (David); grandchildren, Jolie and Evan Snavely from Springfield, VA; sisters, Debbie Player of Jackson, MS and Pam Player Williams of Bay St. Louis, MS; brother-in-law, Meade Hufford of Weems, VA; niece, Jacquelyn Kimbrough Williams, and nephews Ross, Trice and Lance Hufford and Cole Kimbrough.

Ernest W. Grantier, Jr.

June 21, 1945 – March 6, 2021

Ernest W. Grantier, Jr., was born in Crosby, MS on June 21, 1945, and died in College Station, TX after a brief illness on March 6, 2021. He is best remembered in Natchez as a football coach and history teacher at South Natchez High School.

A celebration of life will commence on April 15, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. at Laird funeral home. Their daughter requests that you bring your favorite story of Marilyn and/or Ernie to share.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.