UPDATE: Ferriday man charged with murder in Sunday afternoon fatal shooting Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Another has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday in relation to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in broad daylight in Ferriday.

Donnie Sanders Jr., 24, is charged with second-degree murder. Two others from Ferriday — Dantreze Scott, 24, and Deandra Griggs, who will be 23 in April — are each charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Ferriday police responded to shots fired at approximately noon Sunday and found a man deceased with gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

The victim, identified as Grant Dunbar, 24, was found dead at a residence in the area of Fifth Street and Georgia Avenue in Ferriday, said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King.

King said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

“We’re still trying to piece together all of the details as to what transpired,” King said. “We believe there had been some type of verbal altercation from maybe an ongoing dispute. … We expect more arrests to be made in relation to this case.

“Every murder is a senseless murder and this one certainly fits those criteria. I hate it for him and his family. We do feel this is isolated to those individuals and we don’t feel the community is in any danger at this point.”

King thanked Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and its deputies who worked jointly with Ferriday Police in this investigation, he said.

“Their assistance was invaluable and their response in working this case with us,” he said. “We worked into the night (Sunday). … That continues today, and even now.”