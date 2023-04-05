Cathedral sweeps varsity doubleheader from Central Hinds Academy in Vicksburg Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

VICKSBURG — The three-game series between MAIS District 3-5A rivals Cathedral High School and Central Hinds Academy took an unexpected turn because of the threat of inclement weather this Wednesday.

Cathedral was scheduled to play at Central Hinds Academy in Raymond last Monday and then the Green Wave was supposed to host a varsity doubleheader against the Cougars at Chester Willis Field on Wednesday.

But the threat of thunderstorms, possibly severe, and heavy rain that was forecast for parts of central and southwest Mississippi forced the two teams to play a varsity doubleheader at Sports Force Park in Vicksburg last Monday afternoon. Cathedral won both games by scores of 11-2 in Game 1 and 4-1 in Game 2.

“The rain was why the series was rescheduled,” Green Wave head coach Andrew Beesley said. “It was going to be hard to get in a doubleheader (Wednesday).”

Cathedral 11, Central Hinds Academy 2 (Game 1)

In the first game, Noah Russ was magnificent on the mound in a complete-game performance. He allowed just two runs, both of the earned, on four hits, struck out 10 batters, and walked only two batters.

The game was tied a 1-1 after one inning of play before Cathedral took control with a three-run rally in the top of the third inning to go ahead 4-1. The Green Wave added another run in the top of the fifth for a 5-1 lead before the Cougars answered with one run of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

However, that would be as close as Central Hinds Academy, the ‘home’ team in Game 1, would get as Cathedral scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning and four more runs in the top of the seventh.

Jackson Navarro had himself quite the outing at the plate for lead the Green Wave’s 10-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. Jake Maples also had a home run while Josh Ingram went 2-for-4 and Tanner Wimberly was 2-for-5.

Brady Price suffered the loss for the Cougars as he gave up five runs, four of them earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Mac Crawford had a double.

Cathedral 4, Central Hinds Academy 1 (Game 2)

The second game started out as a pitcher’s duel between Cathedral High School’s Jake Maples and Central Hinds Academy’s Preston Titus before the Green Wave struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as they completed the varsity doubleheader sweep.

Maples ended up pitching all seven innings and allowed one earned run on five hits, struck out nine batters, and walked just one batter to pick up the win for Cathedral, which was the ‘home’ team in Game 2.

Titus was pulled after giving up three runs, all of them earned, on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in three-plus innings. He was charged with the loss on the mound for the Cougars.

Maples pitched five scoreless innings before allowing his only run in the top of the sixth inning. Jake Hairston and Noah Russ each had a double while Josh Ingram went 2-for-3 to lead the Green Wave at the plate.

Cathedral (15-4, 4-4) was scheduled to host Central Hinds Academy at Chester Willis Field with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. However, head coach Andrew Beesley said the weather could change that.