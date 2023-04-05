County gets $500,000 from state to help fix Carthage Point Road drainage issue Published 9:45 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — District 1 Supervisor Wes Middleton told the Adams County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday morning that the state Legislature has appropriated $500,000 for improvements on Carthage Point Road.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced over the weekend the city received $1 million from the state Legislature for two drainage problems in the city.

Carthage Point Road has long been plagued with drainage issues due to frequent flooding.

Email newsletter signup

“I woke up at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning and saw that I had a text message from state Rep. Sam Mims that he sent me at 2:30 a.m. He was letting me know that the county had received $500,000 from the state to make repairs on Carthage Point Road. Later that morning, I got a call from Manning (McPhillips of Watkins and Eager, with whom the county contracts for lobbying the state and federal legislature) and then I got a call from state Rep. Robert Johnson,” Middleton said.

“I want to thank the state legislators for helping with this. As we all know, Carthage Point Road has been a tremendous expense on the county for many years. It’s just like everything else, it keeps going up,” he said.

In January, Middleton, Board President Warren Gaines, Supervisor Angela Hutchins and County Road Manager Robbie Dollar went to the state capitol and met with legislators about the issue.

“I am very grateful that we are going to get that help. It’s much needed,” Middleton said.

He also asked for prayers for the family of Natchez Alderman Dan Dillard, who died unexpectedly last Wednesday.

“I have a grandfather who passed away as an alderman for the city in 1981 and a lot of people don’t realize the commitment these public servants make in this community. It never stops and it doesn’t end at night. And Dan Dillard was a good one,” Middleton said.