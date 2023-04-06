Carine Miller Ross Published 5:35 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Jan. 12, 1931 – March 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carine Miller Ross, 92, of Geismar, LA, who died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Anthony officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Carine was born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Franklin County, the daughter of Julia Hall Miller and Charlie Miller. She was a graduate of St. Francis Catholic High School and was a retired nurse. Mrs. Ross was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, walking, watching television, and reading.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Ross; parents; sisters, Leatha Davis, Addie T. Brown, and Florell Patterson; brothers, Charles Miller and I. B. Miller.

Carine leaves to cherish her memories: son, Wesley Todd Ross (Shikira); grandchildren, Jazmine K. Ross, Lauren B. Ross, and Katelyn O. Ross and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

