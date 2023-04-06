Fayette lottery players catches a lucrative lucky break Published 10:41 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

A Fayette woman caught a lucrative lucky break this week.

The woman won $5,000 in a Mississippi State Lottery scratch-off game.

The prize was part of the Lucky Break scratch-0ff game, which offers players the chance to win up to $100,000 on each $5 ticket.

Email newsletter signup

According to the lottery website, the $5,000 is the second-highest available in the game, and five of the seven prizes remain unclaimed. One of the $100,000 prizes remains unclaimed.

The woman purchased the ticket from Sprint Mart #66 in Fayette.