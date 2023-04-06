Fight at Vidalia High School sends teacher to hospital

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A fight Thursday at Vidalia High School sent a teacher to the hospital for injuries sustained while trying to break up the fight.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said his officers are still at Vidalia High and the investigation is ongoing.

“I don’t really have any information to share right now, but no one was badly injured,” Merrill said.

He said he expects more information will be available for release in the morning.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

