Grant Dunbar Published 5:36 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Dec. 17, 1998 – April 2, 2023

A homegoing visitation for Grant Dunbar, 24, of Ferriday, LA, who died Apr. 2, 2023, will be from 3 until 5 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Grant Dunbar was born on Dec. 17, 1998, the son of Tyrone Dunbar and Deshana Goings.

Email newsletter signup

He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Deshana Goings (Clyde Green); his father, Tyrone Dunbar; three sisters, Kaiyer Edwards, of Waterproof, LA, Chau’Niyia Goings, Key’Iria Goings; maternal grandparents, Ruthie Goings, all of Ferriday, LA, Roger Allen (Debra), of Natchez, MS; paternal grandparents, Wilfred Mays (Miranda); a special aunt, Tawatha Goings, of Baton Rouge, LA; two special uncles, Randell Goings (Camesha), of Ferriday, LA, LaVonta Allen, of Natchez, MS; eldest aunt, Linda G. Malone, Ferriday, LA; his fiancée, Ruth Meredith, Ferriday, LA; a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com