Louis Brown

Published 10:22 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

May 5, 1952 – April 2, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Louis Brown, 70, of Vidalia, LA, who died April 2, 2023, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, at St. Stephens Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Dixon, officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

