Mary Estelle Sanguinetti

Published 5:36 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Nov. 28, 1930 – April 06, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Mary Estelle Sanguinetti, 92, of Natchez who died Thursday, April 06, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica and from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

