Sophronia Jackson

March 28, 1926 – March 29, 2023

WOODVILLE – Funeral Services for Sophronia Jackson, 97, of Woodville, MS, who died March 29, 2023, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, at Singleton Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Bell, officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Rest # 2 Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church.

