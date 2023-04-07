City expected to set date Tuesday for special election for Ward 6 alderman Published 2:59 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are expected to discuss calling a special election to replace Ward 6 Alderman Dan Dillard, who died unexpectedly at his home on March 29.

“We are so saddened about losing Alderman Dillard, but we know he would want us to move forward. On Tuesday, we will be doing just that,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. “The law requires we hold a special election if six or more months are remaining in the term of office.”

Dillard’s office runs through the beginning of July 24.

Email newsletter signup

“With that understood, the city will be discussing and calling for a special election to be held likely in the middle to latter part of May,” the mayor said.

More details will be forthcoming once the mayor and aldermen meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the city’s Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is naming a new mayor pro tempore, who serves as mayor when Gibson is not available. Salary for that position is 5 percent more than other aldermen earn.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

• approval of an ordinance setting the voting precinct for Ward Six.

• hearing from Natchez architect Johnny Waycaster as to the scope of work for Auburn Canteen Renovations.

• considering the approval of a contract renewing Sparklight internet service for the Project NOLA cameras located at the Holiday Apartments complex.

• hearing a budget status report provided for the budget periods of Oct. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.

• an update on the city’s street resurfacing project.

• approval of Gibson, Richard Burke and James Johnston to attend the upcoming planning and development conference in Biloxi April 19-21.