Crime Reports: Friday, April 7, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Thomas Sherwood Groover, 43, 609 North Commerce Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Andrew Vance Groover, 19, 609 North Commerce Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Raven Simone Davis, 26, 93 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Monday

Aileen Marie Middleton, 63, 1001 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Breaking and entering on Roth Hill Road.

Disturbance on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Threats on Ratcliff Place.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Reckless driving on Earhart Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Pecan Way.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Four traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Watts Avenue.

Two traffic stops at Stop and Save.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Intelligence report on River Terminal Road.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Amy Jeanette Dejesus, 41, Ratcliff Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

William Dewayne Weed, 52, Warbler Court, Roxie, on charge of willful trespass. Released without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on West Wilderness Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Pinemount Road.

Property damage on U.S. 61 South.

Burglary on State Street.

Burglary on Lagrange Road.

Welfare concern/check on Beacon Road.

Simple assault on East Wilderness Road.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on Evergreen Road.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Shots fired on East Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Center Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kelvin Beard, 58, 575 Deadening Road, Monterey, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

John Bishop, 74, 261 Herbert Crouch Road, Monterey, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Tuesdy

Donnie Sanders III, 24, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday, second-degree murder. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 907.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Westside Drive.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Lynwood Drive.

Fight on Cowan Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Threats on Margaret Circle.

Road obstruction on US 84.

Unwanted person on Tolliver Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.