Harmony in the Park postponed; rescheduled for May 13

Published 3:49 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Due to the likelihood of bad weather, Harmony in the Park has been rescheduled to May 13 on the Bluff.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the musical lineup and other events scheduled are too great to continue with because of the bad weather.

Greg Everhart, organizer of the event, said the best they have ever had.

On May 13, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. and will continue to 7 p.m. at the bandstand on the Bluff. It is free and open to all with the goal of promoting unity in Natchez.

Harmony in the Park will also include food and art vendors.

