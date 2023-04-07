Mary Ann Ferguson Mascagni Published 10:36 am Friday, April 7, 2023

May 20, 1938 – April 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Mary Ann Ferguson Mascagni, 84, who died April 2, 2023, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10 at St. Mary Basilica Catholic Church in Natchez with the Rev. Aaron Williams and Rev. David O’Connor officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

She was born May 20, 1938, the daughter of Randall and Louise Ferguson. As a young girl, Mary Ann moved across Pearl Street from the family home into the home of Morton and Alberta Pardee, and lived with them until her graduation. Mary Ann had always said that she loved Morton and Alberta Pardee also as parents. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Natchez and was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary Basilica Catholic Church.

Email newsletter signup

She was a housewife and later in life worked in Natchez and Baton Rouge in the Banking business.

She was known lovingly as NaNa to her 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, as well as Mae Mae to her many nieces and nephews.

This is the spot in an obituary where the loved one’s accomplishments and memberships in organizations are listed. Well…other than the Cathedral School Old Timers dance team back in the ’70s. Mom wasn’t a big membership person. However, she was the ultimate Mom and Grandmother, and on many occasions, she was also a Dad. She committed her life to her children and grandchildren. She could throw a baseball, toss a football, shoot hoops, haul us kids to practices, parties, dance classes, and she loved taking her grandchildren to visit the zoo and treat them to ice cream. She treasured every Christmas and birthday card, graduation program, Grandparent’s Day gift, and countless newspaper clippings that mentioned any of her children or grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Randall and Louise Ferguson and Morton and Alberta Pardee; sisters, Katherine Killelea, and Patricia F. Lawless and four brothers, Randall Ferguson III, Charles R. Ferguson, Frederick Ferguson, and Paul Ferguson.

Survivors are daughters Celia and husband, Stephen Piglia of Metairie, LA; Jennifer and husband, Dr. Stephen Manale of Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Charles and wife, Kim Mascagni of Baton Rouge, LA; Modie Mascagni and special friend, Ellen Burleigh of Natchez, MS; Michael and wife, Jennifer Mascagni of Hattiesburg, MS; Paul and wife, Tracey Mascagni of St. Francisville, LA; 16 grandchildren; Charles, III (Fran) Mascagni, Malorie M. (Adam) Sitar, Liza M. (Jake) Pigott, John Mascagni, Charla Mascagni, Sarah M. (Dave) Soregaroli, Stephen Piglia, Dillon Piglia, Taylor Slay, Mary Kathryn M. (Brandon) Wilson, Michael Mascagni, II, Nicholas Mascagni, Ainsley Mascagni, Paul Mascagni, Jr., Michael Manale, Madison Manale; brother Prentiss “Penny” Ferguson of Mandeville, La.

She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Charles Mascagni, III, John Mascagni, Stephen Piglia, Jr., Dillon Piglia, Taylor Slay, Michael Mascagni, II, Nicholas Mascagni, and Paul Mascagni, Jr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her special friend, Donna Martello, and niece, Camille F. Weathersby, along with her classmates. Also, a special thank you to Adams County Nursing Home and Compasses Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Basilica.