May 5, 1999 – April 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Ryan Godbold, 23, of Natchez, MS will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God, in Natchez at 10 a.m., officiated by Bro. Bo Swilley and Bro. Ronnie Randall. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, April 10, from 5 until 7 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ryan was born in Natchez, MS on May 5, 1999, and passed away on April 5, 2023, in Lafayette, LA. Ryan was passionate about his friends, family, football, and all things outdoors. He was a proud father to a little girl who will carry on all the wonderful things that made Ryan who he was.

Ryan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Godbold; grandmother, Peggy Burns; grandfather, B.Z. Forman; uncle, Larry “Pud” Forman, and cousin, Troy Williams.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard Godbold and Pamela Forman Godbold of Natchez; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Cangemi and husband, Zack Cangemi of Natchez; daughter, Bexley Godbold of Natchez and her mother, the love of Ryans life, Jacqueline McHale of Natchez; nephew, Weston Cangemi; niece, Wrenley Cangemi; grandmother, Billie Forman of Natchez; two special cousins, Troy Dillon and Ben Forman of Natchez.

Pallbearers are Troy Dillon, Ben Forman, Nick Melton, Bryce Knapik, Nate Nations, and Brad Cockerham. Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Davis and Tony Godbold.

To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.youngsfh.com.