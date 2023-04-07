SPRING SHOW: NASD’s Gold-N-Bluez dance team showcase is Saturday Published 3:56 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — This weekend, there will be a lot of moving, shaking, pirouettes, cartwheels, splits and other hot moves going as Natchez-Adams School District students dance their way to the end of the school year.

NASD’s Gold-N-Bluez dance team will have its first Spring Show — an end-of-the-school-year dance showcase — for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Jean Irving Gymnasium at Natchez Middle School. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the door.

The chosen theme of this performance is “HBCU-ish,” as some seniors prepare to graduate and begin the next chapter of their education at the university level.

For more than a month, the girls have been practicing and perfecting multiple dance routines that will be performed throughout the showcase.

Lastly, and the group favorite, are the class dances and Senior Finale.

“Each class has its own dance and Aiden Louis (the only middle-schooler) has a solo,” said A’Mya Hoggatt, a graduating senior. “We call her the baby because she is the youngest but she doesn’t dance like it. She dances like all of us. You can’t even tell her age.”

Stepping up to coach this year’s dance team is Emily Campbell.

Mickeyia Johnson said she joined the dance team for relief from the pressures of daily schoolwork. However, as they prepare for Saturday night’s performance, dancing has been stressful, too, she said.

“I’m not as nervous for myself as I am for the whole team,” she said.

Another senior, Tiana Thomas, agreed.

“I’m ready to be done with it,” Thomas said, honestly. “I am mentally and physically drained.”

However, Thomas said she wouldn’t be done dancing after this school year.

“I might be trying out for a college team at Southern University,” she said. “I’ll feel more excited about this show on Saturday because it’s been a long three weeks of practice. Actually, even longer than that.”

Diamond Ellis said she has been working hard to keep her energy up for the show, and the smile on her face as she practiced shows it.

“The hardest part is that I’ve got to keep my energy up, smile and not look lazy,” she said.

Ellis is anticipating a large crowd watching her and doesn’t want to let anyone down, she said.

“It’s going to be a lot of people, school personnel and friends and family. I’m a little nervous but mostly excited.”