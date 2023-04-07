‘We will leave no stone unturned’: Mayor discusses shooting outside Natchez restaurant with shooter still at large Published 12:46 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — In the wake of gun violence outside La Fiesta restaurant Thursday night, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said first, “We are grateful that no one was hurt.”

The shooter, described as a younger Black male wearing a black hoodie and possibly dreadlocks arrived and fled the scene of the incident on a bicycle.

Witnesses say he fired at least 13 gunshots at four tourists inside an RV outside the restaurant on John R. Junkin Drive late Thursday just before 9:40 p.m., leaving the RV marked with bullet holes and broken windows and no one injured.

The victims from Zachary, Louisiana, had just stopped to eat at the restaurant and were leaving on a vacation. They didn’t know the shooter.

“We believe this was a very random act and our police have worked through the night and are continuing to work to apprehend this individual and to further investigate the incident,” Gibson said. “We will leave no stone unturned. Ultimately Natchez remains a very safe and hospitable city with so many great things happening and we intend to keep it that way.

“I spoke to the police chief early this morning and am grateful that she is aggressively approaching this incident. I’m encouraged but we try not to speak too much about incidents that are under ongoing investigation.”

To the victims in the ordeal, Gibson said, “We are so sorry that this occurred and we want them to know we’re taking it very seriously. The chief and I have been communicating since right after this happened and even up to the early hours this morning.”

This story will continue to be updated with more information as it becomes available.