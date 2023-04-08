American Serenade passes sea trials; will be christened in Vidalia April 23 Published 11:31 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — The newest riverboat for the Mississippi River passed sea trials this week and is on the way to New Orleans for its inaugural season exploring the country’s most iconic River.

American Cruise Lines announced today, that it has accepted delivery of the American Serenade from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled.

American Serenade is the 6th riverboat in the Line’s ground-breaking new series, and the 18th small ship built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding for American Cruise Lines.

Email newsletter signup

The 180-passenger boat will immediately join the company’s expanding Mississippi River fleet and will begin plying the famous waterway this month.

American Serenade’s first cruise is set to depart April 20 from New Orleans, and American Cruise Lines plans to christen the new riverboat during its inaugural cruise on April 23 while visiting Vidalia, Louisiana.

“American Serenade shows our continued commitment to small ships for America’s rivers. She has the same spacious features as her five sisterships and a design package that wows everyone who boards,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

Introduced just a few months after American Symphony and just a few months before American Eagle, the new ship is a testament to the Line’s rapidly increasing production capability.

Accommodating 180 guests, American Serenade features 5 decks and offers 100% private balcony staterooms, including suites and singles. The new riverboat has an elegant interior design, which incorporates a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship. American Serenade also showcases American’s patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as an open-air 5th deck skywalk with an ellipse that cantilevers dramatically over the café below. American Serenade also offers spacious lounges both inside and out, a grand dining room, casual café, and fitness center.