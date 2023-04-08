Co-Lin names Middleton new president Published 8:17 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

WESSON — Dr. Dewayne Middleton first arrived on Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Wesson campus as an 18-year-old freshman on a basketball scholarship. On Thursday, he was named the successor to retiring President Dr. Jane Hulon-Sims by the Co-Lin Board of Trustees.

Randall Lofton made the motion to hire Middleton and Chris Kent made the second. The board unanimously voted for Middleton to start his role as president effective July 1, 2023.

Hulon-Sims said the college had an extensive internal hiring process to find the right candidate. She said she was, “excited for the future of Co-Lin,” in her opening message to the board.

Middleton currently serves as the Executive Vice President at Co-Lin. He has worked as the dean of students, vice president of the Simpson County campus and an administrative instructor.

“It was a humbling experience. I look forward to it and I have some strong leaders who came before me. I look forward to leading the strong team we have here,” Middleton said. “I feel my experience and education has prepared me for this next step. I have been fortunate to work with others. We have a great board here and they support our program.”

He is originally from Franklin County and currently resides in Magee with his family. Middleton earned a bachelors from Southern Mississippi, a masters at Alcorn State and a doctorate at Mississippi State.

In his spare time, he works out, loves hanging out with his son and watching him play AAU basketball and reading books. Middleton hunts and fish too.

The students at Co-Lin are the most important to him. He said Hulon-Sims taught him a lot for the job.

“I’m looking forward to working and getting things done for our students,” Middleton said. “I learned an awful lot from her. She is a good friend and mentor. We worked closely together and have had various roles. She has been a huge leader for the college and I appreciate everything she has done.”