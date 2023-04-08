Trinity Church celebrates Eastertide 2023 Published 11:45 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

For much of the Christian world, the season of Jesus Christ’s resurrection is celebrated over the course of a seven-week Easter season. This year, that runs from Easter on April 9 until Pentecost on May 28.

At Trinity Episcopal Church, that celebration will take the form of special after-supper programming on the seven Wednesdays during this season.

The established Wednesday routine at Trinity begins at 4:30 p.m. with a small Centering Prayer group led by the Rev. Geoff Butcher upstairs in Kuehnle Hall, followed at 5:30 p.m. by Holy Eucharist and healing in the church, celebrated by the rector, the Rev. Ken Ritter. Supper then follows back in Kuenhle Hall about 6 p.m.

The Eastertide programming will immediately follow supper, around 6:40 p.m., and last about an hour.

The only change to that schedule will be on the third Wednesdays of April and May (April 19 and May 17) when John Ball organizes a more casual 5:30 p.m. eucharist service with contemporary music in Kuehnle Hall. Supper and programming then follow as usual.

On April 19, we will have Mindi DeLancey with us to talk about the Teach Them to Fish microindustries ministry in Honduras. On May 17, Eileen Ball will lead the group in making Anglican prayer beads.

To kick off the season, on the Wednesday of Easter week, April 12, our own Dr. Edward L. Bond, retired professor of US History from Alabama A&M University, will present “Accommodation with Violence: The Founding of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi and Slavery,” a talk which offers insight into the founding of the Episcopal church in Mississippi and how that intersected with the growth of slavery. The topic ties in well with the racial reconciliation focus of The Beloved Community initiative within our Mississippi diocese by laying the necessary foundation of truth-telling.

On April 26 and May 3, we will welcome back to Natchez as a new resident someone who is no stranger to the town since she grew up here: Mary Foster Parmer. She will present material from her internationally acclaimed ministry: Invite, Welcome, Connect — with assistance from the Rev. Tommy Dillon, rector of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge.

The after-supper programming on May 10 will provide an introduction to a couple of organizations within the Episcopal church that provide spiritual growth and development, as well as service opportunities, specifically to men (the Brotherhood of St. Andrew) and to women (the Daughters of the King).

May 24 will provide an open forum for discussion of how we all move forward as a Christian community.

Suppers will be provided by teams of parishioners each week and are provided free of charge. All are welcome! Come join us at Trinity for our 2023 Eastertide Celebration! Hallelujah – Christ is Risen!

Adam Gwin is a member of the Trinity Vestry.