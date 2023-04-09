Charles and Jennie Ruth Griffin 50th wedding anniversary Published 7:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

Charles and Jennie Ruth Griffin celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Walter Sago.

The ceremony was officiated by the bride’s brother Elder Albert Lee Jones of Tavares, Florida.

The beautiful couple was first married on March 10, 1973. The couple has one son Charles Griffin, Jr., and four grandchildren.

A host of family and friends from far and near celebrated this special occasion with them and a reception followed. We give all praises to God for 50 years.