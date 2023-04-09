Crime Reports: Sunday, April 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Theft on McNeely Road.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on North Rankin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Creek Bend Road.

Trespassing on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Disturbance on Henderson Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tracy Juneau, 57, Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Released without bond.

Amanda Martinez, 35, State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Brennika Betrice Minor, 27, Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a dwelling. Released without bond.

Shaverm J. Nix, 36, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of uttering a forgery. Held without bond.

Kyle Sedgwick, 33, Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Released without bond.

Joe Randle Williams, 57, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of disclosure of intimate visual material. Released without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Sedgefield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Theft on Glenfield Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Disturbance on Myrtle Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Calvin D. Gorham, 56, 105 Kennedy Drive, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug, driving under suspension and expired license. Bond set at $1,370.

Jacqueline Jackson, 57, 10615 Airline Highway No. 102 Baton Rouge, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Bond set at $25,000.

Reports — Thursdsay

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Alarms on Deacon Wailes Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on 3rd Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Theft on BJ Road.

Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road.

Fraud on Eagle Road.

Alarms on Shady Acres Road.

Warrant on Herbert Crouch Road.

Traffic stops on Moose Lodge Road.

Fight on Doty Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fight on Miranda Drive.

Traffic stop on West Brook Road.

Traffic stop on Minorca Road.