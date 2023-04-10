Crunch time: Bulldogs need to get hot to keep season going

Published 4:42 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By Patrick Jones

Natchez Head Coach Dan Smith hits balls to his team in infield warmups. The Bulldogs will need to win the last four district games to have a chance of reaching the playoffs. (Hunter Cloud | The Daily Leader)

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School’s varsity baseball team saw last Thursday afternoon’s MHSAA Region 5-5A doubleheader at Chester Willis Field against West Jones High School end up being rained out.

Those games have been tentatively rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. In an email response last Monday morning, Natchez High head coach Dan Smith said those games will not affect when the Bulldogs’ Senior Night game will be.

The Bulldogs, 9-11 overall and 0-5 in region play heading into this Tuesday home game at 7 p.m. against Florence High School, will still celebrate Senior Night next Monday, April 17 when they play host to Port Gibson High School with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

Natchez High is running out of both time and games to make the postseason. Only the top three teams from Region 5-5A will earn a berth in the Class 5A South State Playoffs. 

The Bulldogs will likely have to win its final four games — home against Florence, at Brookhaven High School this Friday at 6 p.m., and the home doubleheader against West Jones next Tuesday — to keep their season going.

