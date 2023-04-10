Crunch time: Bulldogs need to get hot to keep season going Published 4:42 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School’s varsity baseball team saw last Thursday afternoon’s MHSAA Region 5-5A doubleheader at Chester Willis Field against West Jones High School end up being rained out.

Those games have been tentatively rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. In an email response last Monday morning, Natchez High head coach Dan Smith said those games will not affect when the Bulldogs’ Senior Night game will be.

The Bulldogs, 9-11 overall and 0-5 in region play heading into this Tuesday home game at 7 p.m. against Florence High School, will still celebrate Senior Night next Monday, April 17 when they play host to Port Gibson High School with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

Natchez High is running out of both time and games to make the postseason. Only the top three teams from Region 5-5A will earn a berth in the Class 5A South State Playoffs.

The Bulldogs will likely have to win its final four games — home against Florence, at Brookhaven High School this Friday at 6 p.m., and the home doubleheader against West Jones next Tuesday — to keep their season going.