Pets of the Week: Here’s your chance to give a better life and get a better life, too Published 5:20 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

1 of 4

First photo is Lady Rhiannon. She is about 2 to 3 years old. She was dubbed as our “Coffee Shop Mama.” Lady R is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. She loves outdoors and walks very well on a leash.

Second photo is Pita. She was brought in to the Humane Society as a stray. Pita is about a year old. She is very sweet and looking for a loving forever family.

Come meet Lady R and Pita at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. The shelter is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Email newsletter signup

Third is Forrest, a handsome 2-year-old neutered male Staffordshire Terrier mix. Forrest is a very good boy. Super affectionate and playful, he gets along with other large adult dogs, loves leash walks and play dates with other dogs, and he co-houses peacefully with other large dogs. He is heartworm negative and fully vaccinated. Forrest has been living in a shelter for over a year now and he’s so ready to meet a family to call his very own. To make an appointment to meet Forrest, call or text Hoofbeats and PawPrints Rescue at 601-303-0672.

Finally, Sealy, a 15-month-old, female Terrier mix who weighs 30 pounds. Sealy is good with other dogs and is non-aggressive. She is very quiet natured and loves affection! Sealy is a delightful dog. Come see her today at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana, holds visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep pets safe.