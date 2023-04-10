Rosie Mays Wilson Published 10:59 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Dec. 3, 1949 – March 28, 2023

GLOSTER – Funeral services for Rosie Mays Wilson, 73, of Centreville, MS, who passed away on March 28, 2023, will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Star Hill CME Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Rosie, affectionately known as “Doll”, was born Dec. 3, 1949, in Marks, MS, to Oscar and Nellie Mays. She was a member of the following clubs and organizations: Treasurer of Amite County Alcorn Alumni Association, President of Wilkinson County Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (WCREPM), Vice President of Amite County Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (ACREPM), Board Member of Institution of Learning in Retirement (ILR), Chairman of Amite County Democratic Party, Mississippi Democratic Party, Camp Van Dorn Museum Committee, NAACP, AARP, MAE-NEAP, and Mt. Nebo as President of the Board of Trustees.

She was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband of 36 years, Robert W Wilson, Jr.; one sister, Gloria Jean Mays; five brothers, Ezell Mays, A.J. Mays, Leepoleon Mays, Grady Lemon, and Oscar Mays, Jr.

Rosie leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Keith Wilson of Little Rock, AR.; mother-in-law, Lula Wilson of Crosby, MS; four sisters, Johnnie Conrad of Fairview Heights, IL., Gladys Donnell of E. St. Louis of IL, N. Faye Kearney and husband, Jerome of Little Rock, AR., and Mary Norah and husband, Alfred of Little Rock, AR.; two brothers, John Mays and wife, Essie of Centreville, MS, Larry Mays of Marks, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.