Storm navigating rained out ball games, district tournament

Published 4:45 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By Patrick Jones

Delta Charter head coach Nic Kennedy. (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter School’s varsity baseball team was scheduled to play host to Harrisonburg High School last Friday afternoon in the Storm’s regular-season opener. However, the inclement weather that hit the Miss-Lou region beginning last Thursday afternoon forced the game to be rained out.

Delta Charter head coach Nic Kennedy said last Monday morning that he is trying to find a date to reschedule the game. But there are no guarantees that will take place — and for a variety of reasons.

“Their coach said they’ve got a lot of district games, so we don’t know if it’s going to be rescheduled or canceled,” Kennedy said. “LHSAA Class 1A went to a best-of-three series (this season), so they had to take away the last week of the regular season. So that kind of puts us in a bind for rainouts and make-up games. It kind of crunches everything. It’s crazy.”

And if that wasn’t enough, the LHSAA District 4-1A Tournament takes place this week and Delhi Charter School and Delhi High School, both located in Delhi, La., are co-hosting the tournament. Delta Charter, which is currently 9-9 overall and finished 3-1 in district play during the 2023 regular season, is the No. 2 seed and took on the No. 3 Delhi High School Bears at Delhi High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in one semifinal-round match-up.

The District 4-1A tournament began last Monday with the No. 5 seed Block High School Bears taking on the No. 4 seed Sicily Island High School Tigers at Delhi Charter School at 5 p.m. The winner of that game took on the No. 1 seed Delhi Charter School Gators at Delhi Charter at 7 p.m. Tuesday in another semifinal-round game.

 

