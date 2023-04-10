Vidalia man arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, contraband Published 11:18 am Monday, April 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Within a day of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating a Vidalia man for suspected illegal contact with juveniles online, officers arrested him and caught him attempting to bring alleged methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia into the jail.

Cody Day, 32, faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, the introduction of contraband into a penal facility and obstruction of justice from his Friday arrest.

On April 6, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Day, who allegedly made contact with what he believed to be a minor online.

Email newsletter signup

He began communicating with the supposed minor and having sexually explicit conversations, authorities said. He and made plans to meet up with the child for on Friday to have illegal sexual contact. When he arrived where he arranged to meet, he was taken into custody by detectives without incident.

He was additionally found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.