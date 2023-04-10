Will Molly make it through another episode of Spring Baking Championship? Tune in tonight to see Published 4:10 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. to see if Natchez’s star pastry chef, Molly Manning Richardson, makes it through another week on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.

Tonight is episode 6 of the 12-episode popular series, now in its ninth season.

Richardson found herself in the bottom two last week, but survived to compete another week.

Seven of the original 12 contestants remain, each vying for the title of Spring Baking Champion and the grand prize of $25,000.