Alvin Eugene Reagan Jr. Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Nov. 13, 1980 – April 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside Burial Services will be held for Gene Reagan, Jr., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Jersey Settlement Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Robert D Mackel and Sons Funeral Services.

Gene, Jr. was preceded in death by one daughter, Kristen LeeAnn Reagan; mother, Nancy Whetstone Reagan; grandparents, Jessie and Ruby Reagan, and one cousin, Trenton Delane Simmons.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include father, Alvin Eugene Reagan, Sr. of Natchez; one sister, Charmaine Smith and husband, Chad of Franklin County; grandparents, Jimmy Lee and Jimmie Nell Whetstone of Natchez and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers are Chad Smith, Chandler Collier, Hayden Collins, Chris Reagan, Leighton Edwards, and Jerry Buckles. Honorary Pallbearers are Gene Reagan, Sr., and Hunter Craft.

Gene, Jr. was born on November 13, 1980, to Gene, Sr. and the late Nancy Reagan of Natchez, MS. He passed from this earth on April 9, 2023, at the Hospice Center of Baton Rouge, in Baton Rouge, LA. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his beloved Kim and playing pool.

Please send flowers and condolences to the residence of Gene Reagan, Sr. in Kingston or Mackel Funeral Services of Natchez, MS.