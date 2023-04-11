Bessie Ray Marshall Pinckney Published 10:03 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Jan. 22, 1950 – April 4, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bessie Ray Marshall Pinckney, 73, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on April 4, 2023, will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Emmanuel Church Of God In Christ at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. George Marshall, Sr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Thursday, April 13, from 10 until

the service time at the church.

Bessie was the fourth born to Earnest William and Dillie Gunn Marshall in Natchez, Mississippi.

Bessie was educated in the Natchez school system; she always worked hard in school and made exceptional grades. Bessie graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1968.

Bessie married Fred Hooper, Sr. in 1971 whom she met after moving to Bronx, New York; their marriage produced two children, Fred, Jr., and Keysha. Years later, She and Fred, Sr. parted ways and she married Laurie Beach Pinckney, Jr. In 1979 and moved to Vidalia La. closer to her parents.

Bessie was a devoted mother and was VERY instrumental in shaping her children’s lives. She always reminded her children to put God first and to look after each other always!

Bessie was a Telephone Operator, Licensed Cosmetologist, and bank teller in New York. She worked at the Fruit of the Loom for 11 years where she retired. Bessie was a Christian and a faithful servant and fulfilled the work that God called her to do. Bessie was a compassionate, humble, and humorous soul. She touched the lives of many during her lifetime. She enjoyed reading, fishing, singing, puzzles, dancing, and sewing. Bessie’s spirit will live on through her children; she cannot be duplicated or replaced! She is truly one in a million! She will never be forgotten and will FOREVER be missed!

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jeanette Marshall Rice and Tina Marshall Hunt.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 44 years, Laurie B. Pinckney; one son, Fred Hooper Jr., and wife, Tina; one daughter, Keysha Hooper of Houston, TX.; one godson, Calvin L. Marshall; one grandson, Malcolm Joseph-Theodore Hill; granddaughters, Alisha Ravon Hooper, Karma Synai Hooper, and Rayleigh Nichole Hooper; one, great-grandson Cairo Hooper; one sister, Joyce Ann (Darrel) Marshall Wesco; five brothers, George (Linda) Marshall, Bobby Marshall, Terry (Debra) Marshall, Everett (Linda) Marshall, Anthony (Gina) Marshall; one aunt, Inell Lyles, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and two very special caregivers, Antoinette Shields, and Beatrice Ceasor.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.