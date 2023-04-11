Christella Jones Williams Published 10:47 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

April 22, 1945 – April 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Christella Jones Williams, 77, of Natchez, MS, who passed on Apr. 10, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023, at New Beginnings Missionary B.C., Natchez, MS, with Pastor John McNeal officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Christella Jones Williams was born Apr. 22, 1945, the daughter of Samuel and Sisley Robinson Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rojers Jones, Samuel Jones, Jr., and Richard Robinson.

Christella leaves to cherish her memories to her two sons, Gene A. Jones, his wife Brenda, of Natchez, MS, and Lester Jones, of Fulton, MS; six grandchildren, Gene Jones, Jr. and Whitley Riley, both of Natchez, MS, Latoya B. Pickett and her husband, Marcus, of Vidalia, LA, Avery Jones of Reno, NV, Micaiah Farmer of Hattiesburg, MS and Jalen Baker and his wife, Jeryl of Byram, MS; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her lifetime companion, Harvey Williams, Lawrenceville, GA; one aunt, Estelle Perkins of Doloroso, MS; a number of other relatives, classmates, and friends.

