Donald Lee Richardson Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Dec. 1, 1948 – April 4, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Donald Lee “Shrimpy Joe” Richardson, 74, of Reserve, LA formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Union Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS with military honors. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Richardson, son of Stevenson Green and JoAnna Richardson, was born in Vidalia and died at the Southeast LA Veteran Nursing Home in Reserve, LA. He retired from the US Corp of Engineers.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson Richardson of Avondale, LA; his three daughters, Stacy Shannon and her husband, James; Deanna Williams all of Houston, TX; Erica McCoy of Natchez; five grandchildren and a number of siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com