Edra Carole Daniels Published 10:04 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Jan. 28, 1939 – April 09, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Edra Carole Daniels, 84, of Natchez who died Sunday, April 09, 2023, in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tara Hayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Daniels was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Jena, LA the daughter of Pollard Ford McCall and Nellie Mae McCall.

Edra was a member of Lovely Lane Methodist Church. Through the years she and her husband loved riding Goldwing motorcycles across the country. One weekend they hopped on their motorcycle and drove to Maine just to eat lobster. They enjoyed camping, especially taking their grandchildren with them. In her later years, Sonny and she were members of a group called Nail Benders for Jesus, which built churches in Arkansas for needy communities. She loved watching basketball, especially her MSU girls. She loved helping others with whatever they needed and was a shining light for Christ. But most of all she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family. The thing she was most proud of was being married to the love of her life for 65 years.

Mrs. Daniels was preceded in death by her parents, Ford McCall and Nellie Mae McCall; brother, John Ford McCall; sister, Mildred Lee Wheeler, and brother-in-law, Herman Ray Wheeler.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-five years, D. W Daniels, Jr.; daughters, Belinda Carole Garrity and husband, Joseph Gerard Garrity and Karen Leigh Jones and husband, Donald Eugene Jones; grandchildren, Bryan Chad Jones and wife, Tiffany Brooke Jones, Brandon Christopher Jones, and wife, Sara Beth Jones; great-grandchildren, Watson David Jones, Roland Eugene Jones, Rose Elisabeth Jones, Oliver Wesley Jones, and Elliott Harrison Jones; sister, Peggy Nell McCall, and sister-in-law, Eddie Kay McCall.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Garrity, Donald Jones, Chad Jones, Brandon Jones, Byron Garrity, and Michael Anderson.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses on the fourth floor South at St. Dominic Hospital for their love and devotion to our sweet wife, Mama, and Nana.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.