Natchez lottery player wins big with Lady Luck Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Lady Luck made an appearance for one Natchez lottery player this week.

A Natchez woman won $5,000 on a $5 Lady Luck scratch-off ticket reported April 11.

The Lady Luck game awards prizes when player match any of their numbers to any of the lucky numbers on the ticket. Additionally, if a player finds a coin symbol, she can win double the prize for that symbol.

The Natchez woman’s ticket included five coin symbols, for $500 each … for a total of $5,000 in winnings.

According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the $5,000 prize is the third largest offered in the game and two of the prizes remain available. One $100,000 prize and two $50,000 prizes are still available in the game.

The ticket was purchased at Blue Sky #510 in Natchez.