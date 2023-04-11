Spring Baking Championship: Will we see Natchez competitor on the show next week? Published 9:14 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson competed on the sixth episode of the Food Network’s hit series, Spring Baking Championship in its ninth season Monday night.

After being in the bottom two competitors in episodes four and five, how did Robertson do in episode six? She was safe, and will return to compete again in episode seven of the 12-episode season.

Robertson’s cake, adorned with a pink VW van on top named the “Molly,” was a hit with judges. The theme of the episode was 1960s and 1970s version of Retro Love. During the challenge, bakers had to create a cake that featured layers that gave an ombre colors and featured icing resembling shag carpet.

Email newsletter signup

In a shocking turn of events, fan favorite Jai Xiong of Savage, Minnesota, was eliminated Monday night after previously turning out creations that wowed judges.

Next week’s episode — Monday at 7 p.m. on the Food Network — Robertson and the five other remaining contestants will be asked to create breakfast-in-bed muffin towers and compete in an elimination challenge to see who can create the most decadent chocolate pies.