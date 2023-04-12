Arraignment postponed for ex-deputy accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, introducing contraband to Concordia Parish jail Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — A former Concordia Parish deputy continues to have his arraignment postponed for charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

However, lab results for Anthony “Tony” Godbold, 35, were turned over to his defense attorney Michelle Charles Wednesday pertaining to other charges.

Godbold was released from his law enforcement duties at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office last fall when he was arrested for bringing contraband into the jail.

In the contraband case, he is charged with five other felonies, including malfeasance in office, introducing or possessing contraband in a jail and possession of schedule I, II and III controlled substances. Division B First Assistant District Attorney Joseph Boothe said he is waiting on more information from the Attorney General’s office before continuing with the indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges.

Seventh Judicial District Court of Concordia Parish Judge John Reeves oversees court proceedings in both of Godbold’s cases.

Boothe provided evidence to the court that involving the contraband case, Godbold tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana in multiple samples.

In December 2022, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of crimes against minors. The investigation was later turned over to the Attorney General’s office when it was learned that two former deputies, Godbold and John Cowan, 45, were allegedly involved.

Cowan, who lives in Vidalia, is a former deputy of Concordia Parish, LaSalle Parish, and was most recently employed as a deputy in Rapides Parish. The status of his case was not available at the time of this report.

Godbold’s cases are scheduled to be continued at 9 a.m. on April 26.